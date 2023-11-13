World Kindness Day: The impact of gratitude on mental health

Mental Health Expert joins KTTC news today to talk about World Kindness Day.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday, November 13 is World Kindness Day, a global celebration of compassion, positivity, and good deeds.

Being kind to others can make a difference in their lives, as well as our own well-being.

Michael Benjamin, a mental health expert at PrairieCare in Rochester, shares helpful information about how spreading kindness can improve mental health and how to support others who may be struggling.

