Warm sunshine this week; Slightly cooler this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The incredibly mild weather we experienced on Sunday is going to linger in our region today and this spell of warmth may hang around until the end of the week. Expect a mostly sunny sky today with high temperatures in the upper 50s, and a slight westerly breeze.

We'll have mostly sunny weather in the area throughout the day with high temps in the 50s. (KTTC)

Temperatures will fall quickly this evening under mainly clear skies and light winds. Readings will be in the upper 30s around midnight before climbing late in the night to the low 40s as a warm air mass builds northward into the region.

Temps will reach the 50s today and then drop to the 30s in the evening. Temperatures will climb overnight, eventually reaching the low 60s on Tuesday. (KTTC)

Tuesday will be a windy, but slightly warmer day. There will be a thin layer of clouds overhead for much of the day, but despite that, temperatures will soar to the low 60s in the afternoon. South winds gusting to 40 miles per hour will certainly play a key role in the warming process.

Wind gusts will reach 30 to 40 miles per hour on Tuesday. (KTTC)

High pressure will settle into the region on Wednesday, bringing sunny and calm weather to the area. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will climb steadily to the upper 50s in the afternoon with just a light westerly breeze.

High temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s this week. Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend. (KTTC)

Another shot of warm air will move into the region on Thursday on gusty winds ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 60s. South winds will possibly be the strongest of the week, reaching 45 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Wind gusts will be strong on Tuesday and Thursday as warm air moves into the region. (KTTC)

The cold front will move through the area Thursday evening ushering in much cooler air for the end of the week. We’ll wake up to readings in the low 30s on Friday with mostly sunny skies during the day warming temperatures to the more seasonable mid-40s in the afternoon.

The weekend will be bright and tranquil with abundant sunshine in the area, and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temps will be very mild until Thursday. Temperature readings this weekend and next week will be a bit closer to the seasonal average. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.