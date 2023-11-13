University of Minnesota issues safety alert after early morning kidnapping

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – A safety alert was sent out to students at the University of Minnesota after a kidnapping and robbery occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to officials, around 1 a.m. the victim was followed from Sally’s over to the Superblock area near University Avenue in Minneapolis, where he was forced into a small car by three men.

Victim was robbed at gun point; victim was then dropped off somewhere between Superblock and I-94/Cretin Ave/Vandalia St exit in St. Paul. Suspects were described as 3 males wearing all black. No other information on the suspects is available.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.