Thanksgiving turkey prices are down amid bird flu outbreak

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – Turkey prices are decreasing this Thanksgiving with lowered overhead costs.

According to Northfield turkey farmer John Zimmerman, turkey prices are down between 10 and 15-percent this year compared to last year.

Factors contributing to that drop include fuel and turkey feed costs. Zimmerman said as these overhead costs go down, sale prices at the store mimic the trend.

He also said the health of these traditional thanksgiving day birds is a factor.

“Currently, we are enduring one of the the largest bird flu outbreak that we’ve ever seen. We had an outbreak in 2014 and 2015. This one has lasted several seasons this year. I have been fortunate enough to not be directly affected, but farmers who are directly affected obviously have to euthanize those flocks to protect the industry as a whole, and that can be very devastating to the individual farmer.”

Zimmerman said store turkey prices are not reflective of the price farmers get for growing the birds.

He said, “You have to remember that most of the turkeys for Thanksgiving have been raised over the course of the previous year and the larger retail supermarket have contracted or booked those turkeys well in advance.”

Zimmerman said Thanksgiving Day has a special meaning for him as a turkey farmer.

“We’re very thankful that we have a holiday that showcases what we do for a living. We’re very appreciative of that. But we also want to remind consumers that you can eat turkey other times of the year, also. We would hope that the consumers would want to enjoy turkey, you know, outside of Thanksgiving. But once again, we’re very appreciative that everybody showcases our commodity this time of the year,” he said.

The turkey farm owner also said he was not surprised the prices are going down. He says the supply is in good shape for this year.

