Rochester police respond to crash in southwest Rochester

Rochester Police respond to crash on 2nd St. SW(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department and the Rochester Fire Department responded to a crash Sunday on 2nd Street SW just before 6 p.m.

According to officers on the scene, an SUV and a black pickup crashed. Rochester police officers said one occupant was taken to the hospital. Traffic was backed up for a period of time.

KTTC crews at the scene observed at least eight police cars still there and two fire trucks when they arrived.

