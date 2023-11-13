Rochester police respond to crash in southwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department and the Rochester Fire Department responded to a crash Sunday on 2nd Street SW just before 6 p.m.

According to officers on the scene, an SUV and a black pickup crashed. Rochester police officers said one occupant was taken to the hospital. Traffic was backed up for a period of time.

KTTC crews at the scene observed at least eight police cars still there and two fire trucks when they arrived.

