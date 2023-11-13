Rochester Police investigate death believed to be drug overdose

(HNN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police are investigating what appears to be a drug overdose death.

The body of a 22-year-old man was found by his mother on the back porch of his home in the 1200 block of 3rd Ave. SE.

Police were called to the scene around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police say drug paraphernalia was found nearby and there were no signs of trauma to the body.

An autopsy will be conducted and toxicology testing is underway to confirm the cause of death.

