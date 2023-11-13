Rochester Police Department gives guidance on how to protect against scams

By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department is giving tips on how to protect against scams amid two recent scam incidents in the area.

A 68-year-old Rochester woman lost nearly $120,000 to an internet scam, and a 68-year-old man almost became a victim of a scam when a scammer demanded $12,000 in bitcoin from an ATM at the Holiday Gas Station on 4th Street SE. A gas station employee felt something was suspicious and helped the man. He did not lose any money.

Lt. Ryan Lodermeier with RPD said scammers are getting more creative. He said they use technology to try to scare people into giving them money.

“They’re utilizing all sorts of technology to attempt to scam people either out of their identity or their money,” he said. “Fortunately, a good Samaritan kind of identified that something doesn’t seem right here and did the right thing and helped that person out not to become another victim.”

Lt. Lodermeier said as people enter the busy holiday shopping season, to stay vigilant, as this is prime time for scammers. The Federal Trade Commission said consumers lost nearly $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022.

“You go to your Amazons, your Targets, and you’re going along shopping and before you know it, it happens out of nowhere,” he said. “A little box pops up on your screen and they are asking you to adjust your financial information, or we detected a virus on your computer. Click on this link. 100% of the time, those notifications are scams.”

Lt. Lodermeier said one of the best things people can do is take a step back and if something doesn’t seem right, investigate or ask someone you trust for help.

“Take a pause and ask yourself is this really something that’s legitimate,” he said. “And even then, if you have questions, call up the police department, ask to talk to an officer just to see that it’s valid.”

For more tips on protecting against scams, click here.

