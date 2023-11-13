Rochester businesses make gift to save lives

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Over the past three years, Rochester businesses have come together to raise awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention. On Monday, November 13, Haley Comfort Systems, Purple Goat, Active PT, and Chip Shots announced they raised $97,442 from this year’s Oktoberfest.

Half of the funds raised go towards the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) and the other half goes toward the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

“Not only to raise money, but to also create a space where people can come together and remember loved ones who have unfortunately passed away from suicide, but also support people who are struggling internally,” Nicole Haley, marketing manager at Haley Comfort Systems, said. “They need to know they are not alone and there are people who care about them.”

The businesses said many of them have been affected in some way regarding friends, family members, or even co-workers who have been affected by suicide or mental health challenges. This created a passion for them to start the event.

“Thankfully, the Haleys came up with an incredible idea to create this event as a way for everyone to come together and to be understood,” Joan Kopacz, physical therapist at Active PT said. “An incredible idea that was spawned more than three years ago, that has now been very clearly embraced by the community as well.”

The businesses announced the next Oktoberfest will be Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.