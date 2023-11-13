Rental Development Takes off in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Preserve at West Circle is Rochester’s newest rental option. There are more than 100 new homes for rest in Northwest Rochester. The development is right off West Circle Drive, not far from Costco.

The homes range in size and cost from $2,800 to $4,800 a month to rent.

If you would like to learn more about them, check out The Preserve at West Circle website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.