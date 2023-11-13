Recognizing Awarding Valuing Entrepreneurs (R.A.V.E) event is Tuesday

RAEDI hosts a R.A.V.E. Event
RAEDI hosts a R.A.V.E. Event(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In the spirit of celebrating Entrepreneurship Week each year in November, Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. (RAEDI) hosts a R.A.V.E. Event to recognize and award innovative entrepreneurs in the Rochester area.

This event allows RAEDI and its partners in the entrepreneurial community to shine a spotlight on our entrepreneurs and the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Rochester area.

The event is Tuesday, November 14 at Two Discovery Square in Rochester. The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with an awards program, networking, appetizers, and beverages.

To learn more about the event, click here.

