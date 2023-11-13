Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a beautiful Sunday with sunshine and mild temperatures. Tonight, conditions will be quiet, with mainly clear skies and overnight temperatures in the low to mid-30s. A passing cold front will keep winds on the breezy side, around 5-15 mph out of the west.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

More beautiful weather and sunshine are in store for the upcoming week with warmer-than-normal temperatures. Monday will feature mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s to low 60s area-wide with a mix of sun and clouds. Our area will also experience strong winds around the region on Tuesday and Thursday as gusts near 40 mph. We may need to watch out for wind-related alerts.

Wind forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will take a quick dip into the 40s on Friday but are expected to quickly rebound into the low 50s for the weekend. Precipitation is not expected in the next 7 days, but some long-range models think we could see the potential for rain by early next week. Something worth keeping an eye on ahead of Thanksgiving travel.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

