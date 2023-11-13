Nine people involved in Olmsted County vehicle crash

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.
By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Nine people were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Olmsted County, near Marion Township.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Highway 52, and Ford Flex was southbound. The vehicles collided in the intersection at 54th Street SE. around 3:30 p.m.

The people involved range in age from age 5 to 62.

MSP will be releasing more information at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Olmsted County Sheriff, Chatfield Ambulance, Mayo Clinic Ambulance all assisted on the scene.

