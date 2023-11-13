New local Somali nonprofit organization celebrates its launch

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Somali Community Center (RSCC) celebrated its launch as a nonprofit organization on Sunday.

The organization said it aims to break barriers for its people — assisting them in their fresh start in the United States.

Minnesota is home to the highest population of Somali residents in the country with more than 80,000 Somali residents living in the state.

Language and cultural barriers are common issues Somali immigrants face when living in a country other than their own.

To overcome these obstacles and promote self-sufficiency, RSCC works to be a source of help for Somali people.

“You have to connect to your community. If you don’t have the community that you call yourself, then you’re going to be by yourself,”

The nonprofit organization plans to have a community building where the Somali people, especially the youth, can feel at home.

“We need to have a community center that has indoor basketball, indoor soccer, gym, classes that we can help [the youth] for their homework, and a place that we can rehabilitate those who are drug addicted so we can integrate to the society. We have to invest a lot of time and effort to the youth because they are the leaders of tomorrow,” the executive director said.

Hussain said the building is still in the works, but it will be a reliable asset for the community.

He said, “I believe that there are a lot of communities that are being taken care of by their own people. So, this is the reason we do it. We will see if we can take care of them.”

For more information or donations, you can reach out to the nonprofit organization by emailing at rochestersomalicommunitycenter@gmail.com.

