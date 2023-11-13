Late-season warmth continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The late-season surge of warm temperatures will continue through the upcoming weekend. Highs will stay stead in the 50s and 60s most of this week.

Temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will be around 15-20 degrees above average. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. These warm temperatures aren’t too uncommon for this time of year. Since 2000, the average last 50° at RST is November 22nd.

Generally, when we have a surge of warm temperatures in November, they are accompanied by strong wind. Wind gusts could reach near 40-45 mph on Tuesday and Thursday this week. Calm conditions are likely on Wednesday with winds around 5-10 mph. Strong wind will pick back up by the weekend.

Dry conditions will dominate the region for the next 5-6 days. Our next weather-maker is expected to impact the region by early next week. We might see some stray showers by next Monday.

Enjoy the warmth this week, because long-range models are showing trends that below-average temperatures will return next week.

