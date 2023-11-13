Gas station employee helps stop Rochester man from losing thousands in Bitcoin scam

Scam alert
Scam alert(WALB)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A gas station employee helped stop a Rochester man from losing thousands of dollars in a Bitcoin scam.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), last Thursday an employee at the Holiday Gas Station on 4th Street SE in Rochester saw a 68-year-old man at a bitcoin machine. He was struggling to use it and talking on the phone.

Police said the employee thought he may be getting scammed and called RPD.

When police arrived and asked the man if he knew what he was doing, he said everything was okay.

Eventually, the officer was able to stop the man and had him explain what happened.

He said earlier that day, he received a phone call saying his computer was infected with malware and needed to send the caller $12,400 in bitcoin to fix it.

He was in the process of sending over the money when the officer stopped him.

The man did not lose any money.

