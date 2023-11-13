Crocheted and bakery items from the heart
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Marcia Dworschak is the owner of two very different but passionate businesses. She owns Muggs Hometown Bakery where customers can order her baked goods online and Crocheted from the Heart a line of hand-crafted crocheted items. Marcia will have her crocheted items on full display at the upcoming Mayo Employee Craft show on Saturday Nov. 18 at the Mayo Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
