Chef Gordon Ramsey welcomes 6th child with wife of nearly 30 years

Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of...
Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of the year Awards in central London on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.(Grant Pollard | Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gordon Ramsay is now a father of six.

The celebrity chef welcomed his newest child with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.

In an Instagram post Saturday, the chef announced the birth of their son, Jesse James Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay said baby Jesse weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

“One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!!” he wrote in the post.

Gordon Ramsay also said in the post that he now has three boys and three girls, making their family complete.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay have been married since 1996.

Gordon Ramsay is 57 and Tana Ramsey is 49.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Nine people involved in Olmsted County vehicle crash
Election Day 2023
Southeast Minnesota referenda results paint different picture
Rochester Police respond to crash on 2nd St. SW
Rochester police respond to crash in southwest Rochester
Dominic Dehning
Cresco police search for missing teen
police lights
UPDATE: Missing Cresco teen found safe

Latest News

President Joe Biden looks over a hockey stick with team captain Mark Stone, during an event to...
Biden honors Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the return of an NHL tradition
FILE - Troy McConnell was hit by a deer and a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247.
Man killed after being hit by deer and vehicle on highway, coroner confirms
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
A closure on I-10 after a massive fire tests Los Angeles drivers during rush hour
FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at...
One dead, at least 4 others injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say