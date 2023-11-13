A.J.’s Diner to close its doors Saturday in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The owners of a Fillmore County business announce they’re closing their doors.

A.J.’s Diner shared the news on its Facebook page over the weekend.

The last day they’ll be in business is this Saturday.

A.J.’s serves classic dishes like burgers, fries, onion rings and cheese curds. It’s located in Fountain, along Highway 52.

On its Facebook page, “new family priorities” was cited for the reason for the closure.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.