A.J.’s Diner to close its doors Saturday in Fountain

A.J's Diner logo
A.J's Diner logo(A.J.'s diner facebook page)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The owners of a Fillmore County business announce they’re closing their doors.

A.J.’s Diner shared the news on its Facebook page over the weekend.

The last day they’ll be in business is this Saturday.

A.J.’s serves classic dishes like burgers, fries, onion rings and cheese curds. It’s located in Fountain, along Highway 52.

On its Facebook page, “new family priorities” was cited for the reason for the closure.

