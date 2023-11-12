Sunday sunshine with breezy conditions; warming trend kicks off today

Breezy conditions expected for this week
David's 6 am WX
By David Burgett
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Quite a chilly start to the new week! This morning Rochester was sitting almost 15 degrees above average for the overnight low, but southern winds around 20 mph made it feel like 32 degrees. The wind will persist through the evening hours tonight and will be sustained around 15-20 mph with gusts in the low 20s and upper teens. Today the sun will be sticking around for sunny skies with the chance for stray clouds. Today’s high will be in the mid to upper 50s across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Tomorrow’s forecast is expected to have similar conditions for all of the region, the only difference is that the winds will be calm primarily out of the south tomorrow afternoon near 10 mph. The winds will pick up towards the nighttime hours to about 15 mph and gusts nearing 25 mph. Throughout the rest of the week, we will see wind gusts peak into the upper 30s by Tuesday.

The good news about this week is that we will be above average in terms of our high temperatures. We could see temperatures in the low 60s by Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure dominates the region. High pressure will continue to bring the region nice weather this week without the chance for rain; however, a cold front will pass through the region on Thursday into Friday bringing down our highs about ten degrees.

Be sure to make the most of the nice weather this week!

