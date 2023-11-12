Rochester Fire Department responds to suspected carbon monoxide incident at Kahler Grand Hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a suspected carbon monoxide leak Saturday at the Kahler Grand Hotel downtown.

RFD said the scene is now clear.

KTTC spoke with Kahler Grand Hotel and it released the following statement:

On the afternoon of November 11, 2023, Rochester emergency personnel responded to the Kahler Grand Hotel after a guest reported a burning smell coming from inside the hotel. Carbon monoxide was detected and out of an abundance of caution, hotel guests were evacuated. There were no reports of injury and no threat to the public. An all clear was given and guests were allowed to return to their rooms. Our primary goals are to ensure safe and efficient continuation of service for our customers. Thank you to the guest for vigilance in identifying the concern and to the emergency personnel who responded.