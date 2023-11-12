Rochester Diwali celebration draws crowd

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens gathered Saturday in Rochester to celebrate Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights.

The event was hosted by the Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota.

This event featured feature a premier cultural show displaying folk, modern and traditional performing arts in addition to a traditional Indian dinner for guests in attendance.

Organizers said it’s fun to be able to see new faces every year, and this is not just a religious holiday, but also as a way for the community to understand Indian Culture.

“We want to say the good triumphs the evil and lightness over darkness,” Hindu Samaj Temple President Santhi Subramaniam said. “So, it is isolated, it’s for everyone and please join us.”

Tomorrow will be a day of prayer for the at the temple with fireworks at night.

