Rochester Chess Club hosts Minnesota State Chess Class Championships

By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Chess Club hosted the Minnesota State Chess Class Championships in the Mayo Civic Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Players competing in this nine-section tournament will battle for their United States Chess Federation (USCF) ratings along with money prizes.

Tournament Director Sarah Wahl said 1st-place winners in the top two sections will qualify for bigger state championships.

”It’s really exciting. I am really glad we got so many people to show up. I am also really glad we can have it in Rochester, because we have another tournament that the Rochester players can come to and it is a little bit closer to home for them, and they really showed up. We got about half the players are from Rochester and the other half are from Minneapolis and St. Cloud and stuff.”

Tournament Director Sarah Wahl

Future state chess tournaments include the Minnesota Open in February and the State Championship Playoffs in March.

