Girls on the Run 5k race held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of girls came out Saturday in Rochester to take part in the Girls on Run 5k race.

Since 2011, Girls on the run is a nonprofit that has served more than 20,000 girls.

Girls on the Run and Heart and Sole teams from Kasson Mantorville, Longfellow, St. Pius X and Willow Creek came together for a celebratory, non-competitive regional 5k.

They offer fun interactive exercises to build confidence and teach girls healthy habits

One of the things that girls get out of this is that they can actually do it,” Willow Creek Heart and Sole Lead Coach Kelly Wright-Glynn said. “Sometimes, three miles sounds like a lot to run and then they accomplish it, you just see so many girls that were like wow I did it right, and we do some walking and some skipping and some hopping along the way, but you know we get to this point, and you can just see it and all the faces behind me of that accomplishment is pretty cool.”

Girls on the run offers different programs throughout Minnesota for grades 3 through 8, and adults can get in on the fun too by becoming a coach.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.