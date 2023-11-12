Dumpster fire causes thousands in damage in Rochester
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire in a large roll-off dumpster at 1746 1st Street Southwest in Rochester late Saturday night.
RFD said a passerby notified the incident around 11: 30 p.m. and possibly prevented the nearby house from catching fire.
It said there was minimal damage to the house resulting in a few pieces of siding and there was no extension into the residence.
RFD said the fire partially burned the roll off dumpster and there was an estimated $15,000 in damages.
