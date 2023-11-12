Dumpster fire causes thousands in damage in Rochester

Rochester Fire Department responds to dumpster fire
Rochester Fire Department responds to dumpster fire(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire in a large roll-off dumpster at 1746 1st Street Southwest in Rochester late Saturday night.

RFD said a passerby notified the incident around 11: 30 p.m. and possibly prevented the nearby house from catching fire.

It said there was minimal damage to the house resulting in a few pieces of siding and there was no extension into the residence.

RFD said the fire partially burned the roll off dumpster and there was an estimated $15,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day 2023
Southeast Minnesota referenda results paint different picture
police lights
Victim identified in Mower County crash
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game
Kahler Grand Hotel
Rochester Fire Department responds to suspected carbon monoxide incident at Kahler Grand Hotel
Dominic Dehning
Cresco police search for missing teen

Latest News

Rochester Chess Club hosts Minnesota State Chess Class Championships
Rochester Chess Club hosts Minnesota State Chess Class Championships
Dominic Dehning
Cresco police search for missing teen
Stewartville Tigers coach, Garrett Mueller jumps into the crowd of his players following their...
Local Sports 11/11
KTTC News at 10
Rochester Diwali celebration draws crowd