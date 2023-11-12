Cresco police search for missing teen

CRESCO, Iowa (KTTC) – The Cresco Police Department needs the public’s help with finding a missing teen.

According to Cresco police, 17-year-old Dominic Dehning was last seen on November 9 at Culver’s in Decorah.

Dehning is 5′9, 175 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cresco Police Department at 563-547-2424 or the Decorah Police Department at 563-382-3667.

