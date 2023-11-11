Windy and mild weekend; Big warming trend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a cool and cloudy Friday, conditions are looking much warmer and brighter next week. Tonight, conditions will be cool and quiet with partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.

Weekend outlook (KTTC)

The weekend is looking pleasant and quiet with temperatures slowly warming. A stray rain shower or two is possible on Saturday, however, the vast majority of us will remain dry throughout the day. Overcast skies are expected with breezy southeast winds at 10-20 mph. Winds remain strong into Sunday, out of the south at 15-30 mph. Sunshine will make a return to the region as well with afternoon highs in the mid-50s.

Wind speed forecast (KTTC)

Warm temperatures settle into the region for the upcoming week, climbing 10 to even 20 degrees above normal. Highs will be in the mid-50s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. By Tuesday, temperatures take a run into the upper 50s and are expected to reach the low 60s by Wednesday.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Dry skies are expected to last into the late week with partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

