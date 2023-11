LYLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim in a deadly vehicle crash that happened Thursday in Mower County.

According to MSP, the victim is 53-year-old Brian Hahn of Kensett, Iowa.

MPS said Hahn was heading north on Highway 105 in Lyle Township when his Chevy Blazer went off the road and rolled over.

