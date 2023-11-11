Temperatures trend warmer this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We started off the weekend on a quiet and seasonal note with mainly cloudy conditions. Overnight, cloud cover will gradually decrease, becoming mainly clear. Temperatures will be mild in the mid to upper 30s with strong south winds at 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Following the overnight passing of a warm front, warmer air moves into the region on Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s with pleasant sunshine and strong southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

High pressure will be in control of the Upper Midwest throughout the upcoming work week, which means our area will have a rather quiet and dry weather pattern dominating the region. In addition to the quiet weather, we expect high temperatures to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal.

Afternoon highs will climb from the mid-50s on Monday to the upper 50s and a few low 60s on Tuesday. By Wednesday, highs in the 60s are expected area-wide. We will see a quick dip in temperatures into the 40s on Friday, but conditions will remain above normal.

Temperature Outlook (KTTC)

The Climate Prediction Center indicates we could continue to see a 50-percent chance of warmer than normal, or at least seasonal, temperatures through Thanksgiving.

Overall, a dry week with lots of sunshine is in store for the region with strong winds and warm temperatures.

7-day Forecast (KTTC)

