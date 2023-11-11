Statewide science teachers’ conference returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Science Teachers Association’s mission is to stimulate, coordinate and improve science teaching and learning for all.

For the first time in fourteen years, Rochester hosted the organization’s annual Minnesota Conference on Science Education.

“The purpose of the Minnesota conference on science education is to bring science teachers together from all across the state in Minnesota. So that we can collaborate and join together and support each other and continue to be learners -- all in the name of advocating and supporting our students in excellent science learning around Minnesota.”

“We love having so many teachers come and it’s just amazing to look across the room and see everyone that’s here, just curious about science and believes in science and wants to see science move forward,” Minnesota Science Teachers Association President Jill Jensen added.

The event included around 50 different exhibits and vendors, along with several panels and hands-on activities.

It gave teachers a chance to exchange information and ideas with one another, regardless of grade-level.

“I think that the two most important things, one of which is actually catching up on everything that’s new in the curriculum, and the second is networking, as a teacher we find so much we’re caught in the class and were dealing with the students all the time, and to actually be able to meet other teachers all throughout the state has actually been really nice,” Willow Creek Middle School Science Teacher Shaleen Theiler said.

The weekend conference has not only benefited the teachers, with local businesses happy to see the crowd in downtown Rochester.

“We want to bring our support to different areas of a community and we know that when big events such as conferences land in different communities that local businesses thrive,” Kalina said.

The conference continues Saturday at the Kahler Grand Hotel. It will feature additional workshops, as well as a field trip for the teachers to Quarry Hill Nature Center.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.