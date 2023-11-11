Southeast Minnesota referenda results paint different picture

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The end of this week likely couldn’t come soon enough for area school leaders who saw defeat at the polls on Tuesday.

Here in southeast Minnesota, eight school districts offered up 13 referendum questions on the November ballot. Of those 13, only five garnered taxpayer support to become reality.

According to the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA), 66-percent of the 44 bond-related questions put to Minnesota voters were approved. This statewide average is more than double the approval rate in our neck of the woods, where only 31-percent of school building projects got the green light.

Why is that? Greg Abbott, director of communications for MSBA, explained two possible factors. One, larger districts with bond votes were big winners this election. He said their tax base usually helps offset the individual impact of a proposed school building project. Two, he added sometimes district may have too much on the ballot at one time. In that case, the Lewiston-Altura School District comes to mind. L-A voters shot down three ballot questions -- one on a proposed tax levy increase and two others for building improvements.

“Referendums are always a fine line because the [school] board has to balance what students need and what the taxpayers can support,“ Abbott noted. “It doesn’t mean taxpayers don’t support their schools if it get turned down. It simply means that on this day, more people thought the impact of the request would be too much for them at this time.”

All said, southeast Minnesota voters rejected more than $108-million in total proposed school improvement projects in Tuesday’s election. On the flipside, five projects, totaling under $31-million got the go-ahead. This figure does not include proposed tax levy increases.

Rochester, Fillmore Central and the aforementioned Lewiston-Altura were unable to secure additional per student funding from taxpayers this go-around. The only area district to do so was Alden-Conger.

Pertaining specifically to the failed RPS referendum ballot measure, Abbott offered one possible theory for its defeat. He said the question was on the same ballot as the city’s question to extend its sales tax option, which got the support of the majority of voters. Perhaps, he explained, that may have led to some people voting for one Rochester proposal and not the other.

