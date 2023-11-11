Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital

Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed in Canada. (Source: CBC)
By Jordan Gartner and TMX staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News/TMX) - Multiple members of Shania Twain’s production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed due to wintry conditions in Canada.

According to Royal Canadian Mounted Police, officers responded shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Wolseley. The crew bus rolled over, and 13 people were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 1 ended up being closed from Wolseley east to the border due to poor road conditions, police said.

The crew bus was traveling between Winnipeg and Saskatoon for Twain’s Queen of Me tour, but the singer was not on board, according to her management company.

“Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather,” the management company said in a statement. “Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.”

Twain kicked off her Queen of Me tour in April and is wrapping it up this month in Canada, her home country.

“Ending the tour in Canada felt only right... Winnipeg, see your beautiful faces tonight,” the singer posted on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

Her final show of the U.S. leg was held in North Dakota last Sunday.

“What a night in Fargo! 19,000 people screaming and singing along to every word, it felt super special,” she posted on X.

Twain will return to Las Vegas in May 2024 for her residency at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

