Rochester hosts annual Veterans Day program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hundreds came out Saturday to honor and celebrate veterans with an annual Veterans Day program at the Rochester International Event Center.

The event treated hundreds of veterans and their guests to a free breakfast, followed by a program featuring color guards from Rochester police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and various veterans’ organizations.

Poet laureate of Soldiers Field veteran’s Memorial Jane Belau recited a poem, highlighting service members’ sacrifices. A special shout out was given to a 99-and-a-half-year-old World War two veterans in attendance.

In addition to honoring the veterans, gold star families were also recognized for the sacrifices and struggles they’ve endured from losing a loved one in combat.

