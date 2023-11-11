DMC heads down under in hopes of bringing back investments.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester, as well as the rest of Minnesota, continues to look for new ways to improve and grow.

Governor Tim Walz is headed down under on a trade mission, but so is Rochester’s economic development agency Destination Medical Center. DMC is joining Walz as he embarks on a trade mission to Australia. The goal? To encourage Australian companies to invest in Rochester and Minnesota.

DMC will meet with dozens of life science companies and trade organizations in the hopes they will be intrigued by the clinical innovation and talent based in Rochester and want to invest in the Med City.

Executive director Patrick Seeb explained a foreign company could benefit downtown Rochester because it creates job opportunities and grows the tax base.

DMC has already seen success from trips like this one, as there is an Australian company in downtown Rochester employing locals.

”We are telling the Minnesota story, and I am specifically telling the Rochester story. Why Rochester, why Minnesota. What we have to offer that it is unique and distinct if you are trying to plant a flag in North America. We have an incredible story here to tell and that’s really what my goal is,” Seeb stated.

According to Seeb, foreign companies usually invest on the east and west coasts, not realizing it is much cheaper to invest in places like Rochester.

“We have surveyed the market. People don’t know all of the great things that Rochester has, and we can successfully compete with other places in the country,” Seeb said.

DMC set out on its journey Friday evening and will be in Australian for four days.

