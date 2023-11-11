Cooler today before considerable warming trend starts Sunday

High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s
David's 6 am Forecast 11/11
By David Burgett
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Good morning and happy Veterans Day to all who have served! A cold start to the weekend this morning as temperatures sat in the mid-20s and lower 30s across the region. Conditions will continue to be quiet and cold all day today as high temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s. Cloud coverage will continue to build into the forecast for the afternoon and evening hours today with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. In addition to the cloudy conditions, the winds will pick up into the early afternoon and evening hours for wind gusts ranging from 20-25 mph. The windy conditions will continue through the overnight hours and into Sunday.

Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast(KTTC)
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(KTTC)

Sunday’s forecast has plenty of sunshine to go around with temperatures into the mid-50s! Winds will be out of the south near 15 mph while the overnight hours will have clear skies and lows in the mid-30s. This is the start of the warming trend this week for us in SE Minnesota and northern Iowa. This week it will feel warm, about 10 to 20 degrees above the average for mid-November! This is a good chance to get more of your outdoor chores done and even get some of your holiday decorations put up!

Above Average Temperatures
Above Average Temperatures(KTTC)

The other good news is that, right now, there is not any chance for precipitation in the forecast for this upcoming week. We will be dry with plenty of sunshine to go around. Breezy conditions will also persist throughout next week. Enjoy the warmer temperatures and the sunshine this week!

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

