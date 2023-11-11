Concert, auction event Saturday to support Family Promise Rochester

In the Light of Hope
By Caitlin Alexander
Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A crowd of about 250 people is expected to attend “In the Light of Hope” event Saturday afternoon supporting Family Promise Rochester.

Family Promise Rochester is a nonprofit organization that houses and supports families experiencing homelessness. It is currently the only shelter for families in Olmsted County.

Saturday’s event will happen at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester.

A silent auction featuring more than 75 baskets will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The auction features gifts like chocolate baskets, pet baskets, holiday-themed baskets, and gift cards to local businesses.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a concert featuring more than 200 musicians from local church choirs, Rochester Area Handbells, and more.

According to Family Promise Rochester, there are currently 30 to 35 families on its waitlist for assistance.

The event is free and does not require a ticket. There will be a freewill offering to support the cause.

