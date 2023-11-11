American Legion Post 92: free meals for veterans all day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The American Legion William T. McCoy Post 92 is serving free meals for veterans on Saturday, November 11, all day in honor of Veterans Day.

Veterans can stop by at 915 21st Ave. SE, Rochester, Minnesota to enjoy beef tips with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and a dinner roll. They can also enjoy a slice of cake.

The kitchen is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and the bar is open from 11 a.m. until midnight.

At 1 p.m. there will be BINGO, then at 4 p.m. an Honor Guard and following that will be live music at 5 p.m. by Bob Schleif.

To learn more, please visit www.rochestermnlegion.org/

