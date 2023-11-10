Woolly Bear weather- Fact or Myth?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota winters can be rough, but did you know that the woolly bear, or woolly worm, may have once been the expert in winter weather forecasting? When the weather is warmer, these fuzzy little creatures can be seen everywhere, and they may also give us clues about the upcoming winter. La Crosse NWS Forecaster, Jeff Boyne said the woolly bear may predict the winter according to the number of bands on its body.

Woolly Bears (KTTC)

“There’s 13 segments of the woolly worm and it just happens to correspond to 13 weeks of winter,” Boyne said.

The segments or bands across the fuzzy critter may also indicate what type of weather the region could experience, it all depends on the color shown. Boyne explained what a red-black-red woolly bear could mean if someone ever came across it.

Woolly Weather 101 (KTTC)

“Towards the head of the caterpillar if it’s red it means a warmer start to winter,” Boyne said. “Then you get towards the middle part, and it depends on how wide that black is, [that] is how cold it is going to be. And then at the tail end it will go back to red, which means warming coming up, heading towards spring,” he said.

The colors someone might see on a woolly bear could also change because it sheds or molts about six times before adulthood.

“So, as it molts it changes its color more and more towards brown as it is growing up,” Boyne said.

A fun fact people might not know is the insect can survive in temperatures well below zero based on a chemical in its body called glycerol. Invertebrate Ecologist with the Minnesota Biological Survey, Jessica Petersen explained why the insects are freeze resistant.

“So they have what’s called a super cooling point that’s relatively cold so they allow for this kind of anti freeze chemical allows them to freeze,” Petersen said.

Woolly Winter Predictions Explained (KTTC)

Unfortunately, the woolly bear or worm is not foolproof on predicting winter weather. There are over 260 different species of the adult woolly worm or more commonly known as the tiger moth.

“It is just basically you turn around and look at them and there are over 260 species of caterpillars and each one has a different color; it sort of debunks it right there,” Boyne said.

According to Peterson there are over 2000 species of caterpillars alone in Minnesota. The woolly bear is also celebrated around the United States with parades and festivals - especially in a town in northeast, Ohio in a town called Vermilion where it is the largest one-day festival in the state.

