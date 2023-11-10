Windy conditions continue; Big warm-up next week

The 60s could return next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve had some strong winds the past several days and Thursday was no different.

Wind gusts today
Wind gusts today(KTTC)

Peak wind gusts on Thursday reached near 30-35 mph for most places across SE MN and NE IA. Calmer conditions will settle in on Friday.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures on Friday will be below seasonal averages in the upper 30s and lower 40s with overcast skies. Wind will be around 5-15 mph.

10-day forecast
10-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
Rochester Public Library
Charges filed against former Rochester city employee after camera found in bathroom
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools $100 million technology referendum fails
Repeated shoplifting incidents prompt changes for Rochester business
Repeated shoplifting incidents prompt changes for Rochester business
Rochester Public Schools
Century parents notified of school incident involving a knife

Latest News

KTTC News at 6
KTTC WX - Warm weather ahead
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Windy and cool today; Warmer weather and several windy days are ahead of us
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Ted's Thursday Noon Weather
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Windy and cold today; Breezy, warmer weather next week