Windy conditions continue; Big warm-up next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve had some strong winds the past several days and Thursday was no different.

Wind gusts today (KTTC)

Peak wind gusts on Thursday reached near 30-35 mph for most places across SE MN and NE IA. Calmer conditions will settle in on Friday.

Tomorrow's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures on Friday will be below seasonal averages in the upper 30s and lower 40s with overcast skies. Wind will be around 5-15 mph.

10-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

