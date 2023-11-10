Tractor and pickup collide in Fillmore County

Tractor and pickup collide in Fillmore County
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor in Fillmore County.

The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 52, just south of County Road 11 in Fountain Township.

According to the State Patrol, the two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes.

Both the driver and passenger of the F150 pickup were from Canton. The driver of the John Deere tractor was from Preston.

All three people involved are in their 60s.

The State Patrol is expected to release additional information late Friday night.

