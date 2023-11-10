RPS negotiations continue, tensions rise following referendum failure

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After budgetary issues last year, money is tight for Rochester Public Schools, and it doesn’t look like it will ease up anytime soon following the failure of RPS’s technology bond.

RPS and Rochester Education Association still have yet to come to an agreement on contracts for next school year. Thursday, REA met RPS with its counteroffer with smaller class sizes as the top priority and additional compensation if a class size exceeds its limit. For early childhood education, REA is asking for a class size of 15 and for fifth grade, 28.

The district said in order to make that happen; it needs an additional 37 classrooms throughout the district, which is not in the budget.

REA is also looking to bump its pay. According to REA president Vince Wagner, 75% of teachers in the union are at the bottom of their assigned salary schedule.

Superintendent Kent Pekel joined the meeting online and shared he was in New York seeking national funding. Pekel became frustrated expressing that he wants all of his staff to feel valued, but money is tight. Pekel said he hopes to come to an agreement that doesn’t put the district into deficit spending.

REA said its negotiations did not depend on the outcome of the technology referendum.

“The people that are really hurt by the referendum not passing are out students. Our students physically security will not be as good as it could be. Our student’s technology will not be as good as it could be,” Wagner said.

RPS and REA have tentatively agreed on improvements to maternity leave, health insurance premiums, and HRA and HSA contributions.

“The negotiations process is what it is. It’s a process. It goes back and forth. There are some strategies that we expect to see and there is some that we don’t expect to see, it is what it is. We move forward. Our end goal is still to reach an agreement that both REA and RPS can live with,” Wagner said.

Both parties have yet to enter mediation. If the parties enter mediation and fail, REA has the right to strike. According to Wagner, REA does not have any plans to strike as of Thursday.

RPS said it will not publicly comment on negotiations until a deal has been reached.

