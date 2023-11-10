Red Cow offers Thanksgiving kits

Red Cow Thanksgiving Kit
Red Cow Thanksgiving Kit(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Red Cow is looking to help you out this Thanksgiving.

Michael Gioaomini with Red Cow joined Midwest Access on Friday to tell us more about the restaurant’s Thanksgiving kits.

Thanksgiving Meal Kit Includes:- Roasted Turkey Breast- Truffled Green Bean Casserole- Garlic Mashed Potatoes- Gravy- Butter Pecan Sweet Potatoes- Cornbread Stuffing- Mac N Cheese- Assorted Artisan Rolls with Garlic Butter- Cranberries- Pumpkin Pie

Learn more here.

All Rochester orders must be picked up at Red Cow Rochester - 217 14th Ave SW, Unit 100, Rochester, MN 55903

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
Teen arrested following Rochester school incident involving knife
Rochester Public Library
Charges filed against former Rochester city employee after camera found in bathroom
Family speaking out
Family speaks out after La Quinta carbon monoxide incident
Tractor and pickup collide in Fillmore County
Tractor and pickup collide in Fillmore County

Latest News

Aaron Simmons
Aaron Simmons holds “My Hometown” show, free tickets for veterans
Madhouse Wrestling
Madhouse Wrestling debuts in Rochester
Josh Alton
Josh Alton Headlines Goonie’s Comedy Club
Rochester Civic Music
Acclaimed Jordanian Singer Farah Siraj joins Midwest Access
Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: Priscilla, The Marvels