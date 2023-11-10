Red Cow offers Thanksgiving kits

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Red Cow is looking to help you out this Thanksgiving.

Michael Gioaomini with Red Cow joined Midwest Access on Friday to tell us more about the restaurant’s Thanksgiving kits.

Thanksgiving Meal Kit Includes:- Roasted Turkey Breast- Truffled Green Bean Casserole- Garlic Mashed Potatoes- Gravy- Butter Pecan Sweet Potatoes- Cornbread Stuffing- Mac N Cheese- Assorted Artisan Rolls with Garlic Butter- Cranberries- Pumpkin Pie

All Rochester orders must be picked up at Red Cow Rochester - 217 14th Ave SW, Unit 100, Rochester, MN 55903

