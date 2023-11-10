Northwest Rochester business community continues to grow

Northwest Rochester business community continues to grow
Northwest Rochester business community continues to grow(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The latest business to come to town prides itself in its fast services.

Take 5 Oil Change celebrated the grand opening of its first Rochester location on Friday. It’s located on 55th Street Northwest next to Compcare Urgent Care.

For veterans, the company offers 25-percent off all oil changes throughout the entire year.

“We’re all about fast, friendly and simple oil changes here, usually in-and-out in about ten minutes is our goal time there,” explained Jacob Wurst, general manager. “We do oil changes, coolant changes, wiper blades, air filters, cabin air filters, all the simple stuff there for you.”

Take 5 plans on opening a second location on the south side of Rochester, in addition to other locations in Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
Teen arrested following Rochester school incident involving knife
Rochester Public Library
Charges filed against former Rochester city employee after camera found in bathroom
Family speaking out
Family speaks out after La Quinta carbon monoxide incident
Tractor and pickup collide in Fillmore County
Tractor and pickup collide in Fillmore County

Latest News

Statewide science teachers’ conference returns to Rochester
Statewide science teachers’ conference returns to Rochester
KTTC News at 6
Statewide science teachers’ conference returns to Rochester
Thanksgiving Meal Kits from Red Cow
Red Cow offers Thanksgiving kits
Rochester Civic Music
Acclaimed Jordanian Singer Farah Siraj joins Midwest Access