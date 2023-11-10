Northwest Rochester business community continues to grow

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The latest business to come to town prides itself in its fast services.

Take 5 Oil Change celebrated the grand opening of its first Rochester location on Friday. It’s located on 55th Street Northwest next to Compcare Urgent Care.

For veterans, the company offers 25-percent off all oil changes throughout the entire year.

“We’re all about fast, friendly and simple oil changes here, usually in-and-out in about ten minutes is our goal time there,” explained Jacob Wurst, general manager. “We do oil changes, coolant changes, wiper blades, air filters, cabin air filters, all the simple stuff there for you.”

Take 5 plans on opening a second location on the south side of Rochester, in addition to other locations in Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.