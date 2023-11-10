Madhouse Wrestling debuts in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Madhouse Wrestling is making a stop at Chateau Theatre in Rochester on November 11. Rochester’s own Tim Nela will be one of the wrestlers at the event.

He joined us in studio on Midwest Access Friday to tell us more about the event. Tickets are $10 for general admission.

Madhouse Wrestling says it is bringing its unique brand of professional wrestling with a mix of traditional, comedy, hardcore, high-flying, and anything else you can think of. There is an afterparty at Glynner’s Pub.

