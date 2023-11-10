Josh Alton Headlines Goonie’s Comedy Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Josh Alton is a comedian who resides in Des Moines, Iowa, but this weekend he’s sharing his comedic talents with Rochester.

You can catch him at Goonie’s Comedy Club at 7:30 both Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $19 in advance and $25 at the door.

Josh Alton is a rarity in the world of stand-up comedy: athlete-turned-comedian. Alton has became a regular performer at several Chicago comedy clubs including the Laugh Factory, the Improv, and Riddles Comedy Club. Alton was also featured in the stand up comedy documentaries, Road Dogs and American Smartass and once did a commercial for the AMC Channel. Now he lives back in Des Moines and tours all over the country, headlining comedy clubs and private corporate shows. His wife is a doctor so when heâ€™s not touring he stays at home with his little girl. For this reason he is considered the ultimate trophy husband.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.