Iowa man killed in Mower County crash

LYLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A Kensett, Iowa man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Mower County Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 53-year-old was heading north on Highway 105 in Lyle Township when his Chevy Blazer went off the road and rolled over.

The State Patrol said the man’s name will be released Friday.

No word on what led up to the crash.

