Improved traffic flow to come with U.S. 52/I-90 interchange project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A major interchange in the Rochester area could be in for some significant changes as soon as next summer.

It’s the interchange of U.S. Highway 52 and Interstate 90, which is a traffic pattern area the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been looking to improve for several years.

At a public meeting on Thursday, MnDOT project leaders said the plans call for a new ramp for southbound traffic on U.S. 52 to allow for improved safety when merging on I-90.

The reconstruction idea initially began with an I-90 bridge replacement, which later evolved to the planned addition of exit ramps for U.S. 52. MnDOT noted these changes are the result of public feedback over safety concerns at the interchange.

MnDOT said the interchange has been a high-risk area for traffic crashes for one primary reason -- drivers turning left on I-90 East must cross over oncoming traffic and are generally travelling at high rates of speed.

“There were 20-plus crashes over a five-year period,” MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty said. “It exceeded our threshold that we look at for safety. So, there were more crashes than we feel is sort of normal, more in that dangerous-level. Especially looking at the traffic level and that’s where we really came to look at, it’s that left turn.”

Dougherty says project will cost an estimated $38 million, which will be funded through the state’s motor vehicle and gas sales taxes.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.