Hy-Vee hosts annual Veterans Day Breakfast at all stores Friday

Hy-Vee Veterans Breakfast
Hy-Vee Veterans Breakfast(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday, Hy-Vee is hosting its annual Veterans Day Breakfast as a thank you to our veterans and active-duty service members.

It’s something Hy-Vee puts on every year in recognition and appreciation for veteran’s service. All Hy-Vee stores across its 8-state region are participating.

Now through Nov. 15, Hy-Vee is holding its “Homefront Round Up” where the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veteran organizations. Customers are encouraged to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at all Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh Market stores.

Hy-Vee then will match all customer donations up to $100,000 with all proceeds benefiting veteran charities.

Additionally, veterans and active-duty military will receive 15 percent off their grocery purchases today when they shop at Hy-Vee.

The breakfast goes from 6-10 a.m..

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
Teen arrested following Rochester school incident involving knife
Rochester Public Library
Charges filed against former Rochester city employee after camera found in bathroom
Family speaking out
Family speaks out after La Quinta carbon monoxide incident
Downtown Austin Cedar River
City leaders working to bring whitewater course to Cedar River in downtown Austin

Latest News

Woolly Weather 101
Woolly Bear weather- Fact or Myth?
Digger deeper into RPS referendum results
KTTC News at 6
Improved traffic flow to come with U.S. 52/I-90 interchange project
Thursday, REA met RPS with its counteroffer with smaller class sizes as the top priority and...
RPS negotiations continue, tensions rise following referendum failure