Hy-Vee hosts annual Veterans Day Breakfast at all stores Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday, Hy-Vee is hosting its annual Veterans Day Breakfast as a thank you to our veterans and active-duty service members.

It’s something Hy-Vee puts on every year in recognition and appreciation for veteran’s service. All Hy-Vee stores across its 8-state region are participating.

Now through Nov. 15, Hy-Vee is holding its “Homefront Round Up” where the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veteran organizations. Customers are encouraged to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at all Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh Market stores.

Hy-Vee then will match all customer donations up to $100,000 with all proceeds benefiting veteran charities.

Additionally, veterans and active-duty military will receive 15 percent off their grocery purchases today when they shop at Hy-Vee.

The breakfast goes from 6-10 a.m..

