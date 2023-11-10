Gray and chilly today; Much warmer air will arrive this weekend

High temps will be in the 50s and 60s next week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold air continues to settle into the region today ahead of an area of high pressure approaching from the Plains, setting the stage for a gray and chilly end to the week. It looks like it will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures running about five degrees below the seasonal average. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. While the wind won’t be as strong as it was on Thursday, there will be enough of a northwest breeze to keep wind chill values in the 20s and low 30s.

Clouds will linger in the region throughout the day. There will be a chance for a break of sunshine later in the day with high temps around 40 degrees.(KTTC)

Cloud cover will clear off during the evening with a light westerly breeze. Temperatures will fall off quickly overnight, reaching the mid-20s by sunrise on Saturday.

We’ll start the day Saturday with a little sunshine, but clouds will thicken in the late morning as a storm system brushes past the area to the north. There will be a chance of spotty rain showers or sprinkles in the afternoon and evening with a brisk southeast breeze. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s, which is typical for mid-November.

There will be a chance for a few stray showers on Saturday afternoon and evening.(KTTC)

Sunday will feature increasing sunshine across the area with a gusty southwest breeze that will deliver much warmer air to the region. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s across the area.

South winds will be rather gusty at times in the next few days, helping draw in warm air.(KTTC)

A shift in the upper-level weather pattern will move the storm track to the north, allowing a very warm air mass to build northward. We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine for the first half of the week and then partly sunny conditions in the latter part of the week. High temperatures will warm from the mid-50s on Monday to the upper 50s and low 60s from Tuesday through Thursday. A cold front will move through the area on Friday, but temperatures will still manage to reach the low and mid-50s in the afternoon. Overall, temperatures next week will be almost 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

There will be a chance of spotty rain showers Saturday afternoon and evening. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine in the area on Sunday and throughout the upcoming week with high temps in the 50s and low 60s.(KTTC)
The jet stream will shift northward, allowing warmer air to build into the region next week.(KTTC)

Temperatures will be in the seasonably cool 40s next weekend with sunshine in store for next Saturday and then isolated showers on Sunday the 20th.

High temps will be in the 50s starting Sunday. The warm spell will last until the end of next week.(KTTC)

