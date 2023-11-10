Digger deeper into RPS referendum results

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A KTTC analysis of Minnesota public election data found a little more than 26 percent of registered voters in the Rochester School District cast their ballots in Tuesday’s election.

Off-year elections typically have lower voter turnout than mid-term or presidential elections. This proved to be true in 2023, which could have impacted Rochester Public Schools’ failed technology referendum.

Approximately one in four registered voters showed up to the polls to weigh-in on the proposed $10.1 million additional property taxes for each of the next 10 years, beginning with taxes payable in 2024.

Heading into the Tuesday’s election, 83,620 people were registered to vote on RPS’ ballot measure; however, 22,178 actually chose to exercise their right to vote. That results in a voter turnout rate of roughly 26 percent across the school district’s six wards and five townships.

Of the 80 precincts, within the city of Rochester, only 36 voted in favor of the referendum question.

Ward 4, Precinct 7 had the lowest turnout at just 6 percent. Geographically, that’s by the Falcon Landing apartments and American Legion Post #92.

Ward 5, Precinct 13 had the highest poll attendance at 44 percent. This is the Parkwood Hills neighborhood and the location of Quarry Hill Nature Center.

Despite continued attempts, no one from RPS is talking with KTTC about the failed referendum vote.

When asked Thursday if Superintendent Kent Pekel would be available for an interview, we were told he’s out-of-town for work purposes the rest of this week.

After reaching out to all elected school board members, chair Cathy Nathan responded via email and said they are not giving interviews at this time.

We continue to seek reaction beyond the statement sent late-Tuesday night on voters rejecting the district’s request for additional taxpayer support and exactly what comes next for RPS.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.