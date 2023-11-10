Acclaimed Jordanian Singer Farah Siraj joins Midwest Access

Rochester Civic Music
Rochester Civic Music(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Farah Siraj, a Jordanian singer, will perform with the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rochester Civic Theatre.

The box office is closed for the weekend, but you can get tickets at the door.

Ticket Prices: Adults - $10, 13 to 18 - $5, 12 and under - Free.

Named Jordan’s Musical Ambassadress, virtuoso Farah Siraj balances a career that spans the United States, Europe and Southwest Asia. Farah has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious platforms, including the United Nations, Nobel Prize Hall, World Economic Forum, The John F. Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, MTV and Coke Studio. In addition, Farah represents Jordan annually on United Nations World Peace Day.

To this date, Farah has toured Southwest Asia, Europe, India, South America and the United States, spreading the message of peace through her music.

farahsiraj.com

To learn more about Farah, you can check out her website here.

